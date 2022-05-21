South East Youths Organize Walk In Awka, Call On Nigerians To Support Bello

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUVzohaVYG0

Thousands of youths and people with disabilities from across the south eastern states converged in Awka, the capital of Anambra State, on Saturday to demand that Nigerians give Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi State, the chance to lead the country come 2023.

The crowd which marched through Awka’s major roads was seen carrying placards with various inscriptions speaking in support of a young president and dampening for a Bello presidency in 2023.

The event, seen as one of the zone’s recent mega rallies, was participated by a sociopolitical group, Bello Ambassadors Network and other pro-Yahaya Bello presidential groups.

Addressing the press during the rally, Hon. Anthony Edogbo, the national coordinator of BAN, said the rally was necessary to keep easterners’ morale high in anticipation of a youthful presidency through Gov. Bello.

According to him, the movement was about a vibrant, energetic, and smart leader rather than religion, region, or tribe. He stated that Yahaya Bello is the ideal candidate for the type of president Nigeria currently requires, which prompted the outing.

While Hon Stanley, an Igbo youth leader, told the media that the choice of Bello is based on the fact that Nigeria is in desperate need of a detribalized leader who can unite the country.

He stated that the Igbos fully support Bello, which is why they turned out in large numbers for the rally.

On how the youth population can be translated into votes for Bello in the election, BAN stated that it has been conducting voter registration awareness and that it is certain that Nigerian youths have been able to equip themselves with their Personal Voters Cards to usher in a youthful government.

The youths believe the young governor will win the All Progressive Congress ticket because of his achievements as governor and the need for the party to field the most sellable candidate in order to win the election next year.

Source: South East Youths Put Awka On Standstill, Calling On Nigerians To Support Yahaya Bello

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related