Southampton Vs Liverpool Today At 7:45pm

A season that has shown plenty of flickers of promise is ending in disheartening fashion for Southampton and their fans, who can take some solace in the fact that their side have been declared officially safe from the drop ahead of the final couple of gameweeks.

The away day blues continued to bedevil the Saints at the Brentford Community Stadium, as Pontus Jansson and Yoane Wissa struck in quick succession in the first half before Kristoffer Ajer took it upon himself to dribble through a sea of bodies and fire home in the second period.

While it is still mathematically possible for Everton and Burnley to leapfrog the 15th-placed Saints, Leeds United’s draw with Brighton & Hove Albion means that Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side will finish above the dotted line and can already begin preparations for another top-flight campaign.

Posting just one victory from their last 11 in the Premier League is not a recipe for success before meeting Liverpool, though, especially with the Reds travelling down South with potentially renewed hopes of completing the impossible.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related