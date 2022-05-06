SS2 Student, Victor Adetunji Is Africa’s Maths Champion 2022. Earns $5,000 (Pix)

Senior Secondary 2 student of International School, Ibadan, Victor Adetunji, is Africa’s Maths Champion 2022. He beat over 10,000 participants across Africa to the title.

For the feat, he earned $5,000 worth of university scholarship at the just-concluded Cruxlearning Mathematics Contest Africa.

Cruxlearning Mathematics Contest Africa (CLMCA) is a pan-African competition where over 10,000 SS2 students from 24 African countries registered for the annual contest through the online platform where qualifying exams was conducted. The top 18 were shortlisted for the second stage of the reality TV Quiz Show designed to demystify mathematics, identify and reward outstanding students for their brilliance in the subject and social skills.

After four weeks in the Mathslounge, the second stage ended with the last six geniuses engaging in a thrilling final encounter with the Dean to determine Africa’s Math Champion. Root – Victor Adetunji – emerged the champion with $5,000 worth of university scholarship followed by Alpha – Femi Ositade of The Ambassadors College, Ota in second place, winning $2,500; and Curve – Joyce Onubogu of British Spring College Awka in third place and winning $1,500 worth of scholarship.

The story of Root, who survived eviction twice during his stay in the Mathslounge, is the definition of luck, resilience and brilliance.

The 15-year-old, whose parents are lecturers at the University of Ibadan, was described by his mother as very diligent. She appreciated the organisers of the contest for the honour and opportunity given to her son.

The winner also expressed gratitude to God and dedicated his victory to Him, his teacher and his parents.

He also acknowledged the impact of the four weeks spent in the Mathslounge on his life, describing the opportunity he had to engage in the various tasks and activities as life-changing for him.

Adetunji said it had gone a long way in helping him develop better social skills, logical reasoning, application of mathematics in everyday activities and also opened his mind to develop solutions to various challenges affecting Africans.

In his welcome address, the Founder of CruxDeals Limited, Oladapo Ojo, reiterated the pivotal role of mathematics as the catalyst for innovations and development in the quest to catapult Africa to the league of digital nations in the world.

“It is our hope that Cruxlearning Mathematics Contest Africa (CLMCA) will increase and heighten the interest of a lot more African youths in the study of mathematics and in so doing, produce the next Albert Einstein,” he said.

He saluted the over 10,000 participants, especially the six finalists, for their performance and assured that the organisers would continue to support the academic development of African children.

CLMCA is supported by Cruxlearning, a safe and convenient eLearning platform that offers teaching and continuous evaluation for primary and secondary school students; Credit Wallet; Chanelle Microfinance Bank; Amaizing Day instant cereal from Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc and African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS), Rwanda.



Source: https://thenationonlineng.net/ss2-pupil-is-africas-maths-champion/?fbclid=IwAR3-anOfK9OvfP2H1LZAQSu3dtrTry9tlGmMs8gagVOhWCTHIjCdma3pzoA#l2u006sd4fg1jyf40qt

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related