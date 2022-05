Some examples.

*Why are you not married?

*Do you have a serious Girlfriend/Boyfriend?

*Are you a Virgin?

*Are you a graduate?

*Do you smoke or drink alcohol?

*Which church do u attend?

*Are you a tither in your church?

Mine is: ARE YOU BORN AGAIN? AND WHICH CHURCH DO U ATTEND?

I normally answer ‘I nor dey go Church. The work i dey do nor dey give me chance’!

So What’s yours?

