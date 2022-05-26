Stella Oduah Reacts To Claim Of Not Completing Her NYSC, Shares Evidence That She Did NYSC (Photos)

Former Minister of Aviation and Senator representing Anambra North, Stella Oduah has reacted to claim of not completing her service year, IGBERETV reports.

It was reported earlier that this was conveyed in a letter that purportedly served as a response to a request made by Concerned Anambra North Peoples Democratic Party Stakeholders. The group had asked the service to validate the senator’s claim of losing her NYSC certificate.

The report also claimed that the Director General of the service in response to the request, said though Oduah was mobilised for national service in 1982/83 service year and was deployed to Lagos State, she absconded after the orientation and never completed the service.

However reacting to this, Stella Oduah has shared a photo of her in NYSC uniform and a letter from NECA confirming that she did her NYSC.

In a statement released by her media aide Ezennia Nonso Chukwudebe, it was stated that she “served meritoriously at NECA in 1982 as can be confirmed from this 11th January, 2017 clarification from the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association personally signed by the Director General, O.A Oshinowo.”

Oduah who accused her opponents of “resorting to circulating a story which is completely at variance with the position of the agency where she did her primary assignment”, said they will be giving “NYSC sometime to put out a disclaimer as we firmly believe this letter to be fake.”

The statement read;

*RE: THE VIRAL STORY OF THE ALLEGED SENATOR STELLA ODUAH NYSC ABSCONDMENT.*

Our attention has just been drawn to a publication that makes a most spurious claim to the effect that the Distinguished Senator representing Anambra North, Princess Stella Adaeze Oduah OON, absconded from the National Youth Service Corps program.

Ordinarily we would never dignify such antics with a response but we deemed it necessary to put out this statement for the benefit of gullible minds that are being targeted by political jobbers whose stock in trade is churning out such concocted rubbish every election cycle, especially when it is becoming glaring that they are receiving the short end of the political stick.

The Distinguished Senator indeed served meritoriously at NECA in 1982 as can be confirmed from this 11th January, 2017 clarification from the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association personally signed by the Director General, O.A Oshinowo.

How her opponents have suddenly resorted to circulating this story which is completely at variance with the position of the agency where she did her primary assignment, is an issue every keen mind should focus on and we are by this publication, giving the NYSC sometime to put out a disclaimer as we firmly believe this letter to be fake.

Unfortunately we live in climes where such unsubstantiated stories travel fast and it is more worrisome that some mainstream media outlets appear to be sucked into this viral vortex of deciet.

Senator Stella Oduah did not only serve meritoriously but would go on to work in the NNPC, a Federal Government establishment, for the next nine years!

Nigerians need to understand that the persons behind the fake letter currently doing the rounds are desperate, despondent and out of their wits end for they instinctively appreciate the fact that the Distinguished Senator is one leader that continues to be appreciated and loved for her many people oriented programs and no amount of sponsored media mudslinging can obliterate this fact.

This is election season and it is expected to see such antics by weak traducers whose understanding of politicking is engaging in mindless subterfuge against aspirants rightly percieved as strong.

Unfortunately for them, they are deploying the same failed strategy that has never managed to stop the Distinguished Senator at the polls and one would expect that they’d restrategize.

Senator Stella Oduah remains strong, in very high spirits and is looking forward to the election proper.

Below is a letter Stella Oduah’s aide wrote to the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps asking for the retraction of the statement against Stella Oduah within 48 hours.

The Director General

National Youth Service Corps

Plot 416 Tigris Crescent,

Maitama,

Abuja

48 HOURS NOTICE TO RETRACT YOUR STATEMENT AS CONTAINED IN YOUR LETTER DATED 24TH MAY 2022 REF NO. NYSC/DHQ/PPRU/783/VOL III

Our attention has been called to your scandalous letter referenced above in which you acknowledged that Sen. Stella Oduah was mobilized for youth service in 1982 and served in the Lagos orientation camp but then concluded that she “absconded” and was not issued a certificate of discharge.

That reckless statement which we consider grossly irresponsible no doubt suggests that it was procured from you for political considerations in favour of Sen. Oduah’s political detractors. We are shocked that you condescended so low to make such false and unverified conclusions which is damaging to her character and image.

For the avoidance of doubt, Sen. Oduah’s NYSC place of primary assignment was the popular Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA). When a similar allegation was made by her political contenders in 2017, NECA issued a letter dated 11th January 2017 Ref No: NECA/SELA/H4 confirming that she carried out her NYSC primary assignment with them. Find attached a copy of that letter for reference as well as a photograph of our client as a youth corper

That issue also attended litigation and she has a court judgment in her favour in the case of Chinedu Emmanuel Emeka v. Princess Stella Oduah , EPT/AWK/SEN/13/2019

Ordinarily, one need not be bothered about any other similar allegations in the light of the aforesaid judgment and the fact that NYSC is not a constitutional qualification to hold any public office in Nigeria, but your statement has to a large extent defamed her

In your exact words, “after the orientation course, she absconded” It is curious how a person who had participated in all NYSC activities at the Orientation Camp can be said to have “absconded” because she left for her place of primary assignment as it was routine. It is either you chose to ignore your record or your office has failed to keep proper records.

You are by this letter given 48 hours to retract your statement failing which legal actions shall be commenced against you.

Signed

Ezennia Nonso Chukwudebe

Director

Media/Publicity

For The Distinguished Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah OON.

26/05/22



