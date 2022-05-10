Super Eagles Coaching Job: NFF To Conduct Further Interviews With Candidates

Super Eagles Coaching Job: NFF To Conduct Further Interviews With Prospective Candidates

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will conduct further interviews in few days time with prospective candidates vying for the position of Technical Adviser for the Super Eagles.

This was disclosed in a communique sent by the NFF’s Communications Department following a meeting between the football body and the Sports Ministry.

It was revealed that both the NFF and the ministry will meet to make a final decision concerning the appointment of the new Technical Adviser.

The communique read:“Meeting between Sports Ministry and NFF went very well, both bodies agreeing to work together in the interest of Nigerian football.

“NFF will take the next few days to conduct further interviews with the prospective coaches/candidates seeking to become the Super Eagles Technical Adviser.

“Thereafter NFF will meet with the Ministry to reach a final decision on the matter.

“Key Performance Indicators, (KPIs)are to be fully worked out and put in place before a new national coach is hired.

“The Ministry tasked NFF on absolute commitment to the rebuilding process for Nigerian football and the national teams in all areas.“

Since the exit of Austine Eguavoen, the NFF is yet to appoint a new head coach for the Eagles with the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers kicking off May 30.

Drawn in Group A with the Eagles are Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, Sao Tome and Principe or Mauritius.

However, new assistants for the Eagles were announced by the NFF last month.

The assistants are Salisu Yusuf who will be the first assistant coach and former Nigeria international Finidi George is the second assistant.

Others include Usman Abdallah (third assistant), Ike Shorunmu (goalkeeper trainer) and Eboboritse Uwejamomere as the match analyst.

And concerning the Eagles coaching job, the likes of former Netherlands star Philip Cocu, elstwhile Barcelona handler Ernesto Valverde, France 1998 World Cup winner Laurent Blanc and Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro have been touted as possible candidates.

