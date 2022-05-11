Support Me, I Was The Last To Defeat Tinubu – Saraki To Lagos PDP Delegates

Dr Bukoka Saraki, a former Senate President, has met delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, appealing to them to support his move to secure the party’s presidential ticket.

He told the delegates that he remained their own as someone who last defeated the “Emperor of Bourdillon” who vowed that he would not become the senate president.

Recall that Saraki, then a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), emerged as senate president in 2015 against the preferred candidate of the party and the National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking at a meeting with the delegates, Saraki said as he defeated the Emperor of Bourdillon, making reference to the former governor of the state and presidential hopeful, he would help the party reclaim the state in 2023.

He said due to the reconciliatory effort he spearheaded, PDP was united in Lagos and many other states like Plateau, Ogun and Oyo.

Saraki also said the move by the executive to remove him as senate president failed because he was a team player and his colleagues had confidence in him.

https://dailytimesng.com/i-defeated-tinubu-to-emerge-as-senate-president-saraki-reveals/

