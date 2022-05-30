Supporters Mob Tinubu At APC Presidential Screening

Commercial activities at the popular Transcorp Hilton were paralysed on Monday following the arrival of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the party’s presidential screening.

The frontline presidential aspirant stormed the venue of the APC screening with about a hundred of his supporters.

The chaos that followed his presence at the reception gave many guests and officials tough times.

The shout of ‘Nigeria’s next president’ rented the hall as security officials struggled to contain the crowd.



