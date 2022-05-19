Supreme Court Joins Rivers In Buhari’s Suit Against National Assembly

The Supreme Court has granted permission to Rivers State to join as an interested party in a suit filed by President Muhammadu Buhari against the National Assembly on the Electoral Act 2022 .

The apex court has subsequently fixed Thursday, May 26, 2022 for hearing of the suit.

Rivers State is to be represented in the suit by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly and the Attorney General of the state.

Justice Muhammad Musa Datijjo, who led a panel of seven justices of the court, adjourned the matter till Thursday following the concession by Buhari’s lawyer, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), that the Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly and the Attorney General of the state be joined as parties in the suit.

Justice Dattijo then ordered the parties to file and exchange necessary processes latest next week Wednesday and return to the court on Thursday for hearing.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/05/19/supreme-court-joins-rivers-in-buharis-suit-against-national-assembly/

