Surehome Marriage Seminar: How To Spice Up Your Marriage (6:30pm)

Your marriage needs Juices & Spices in order to keep working.

You may ask, what does this really mean? This is why you need to join us in this life-transforming online Marriage Seminar. We all need to know and learn how to apply Juices & Spices to our marriages. See details of the event below:

Host: Mr. Samson & Mrs Victoria Osewa
Venue: ZOOM https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87139898718?pwd=WWJ0SE5HdUgzbkIzTnFLaXBmeVdyQT09#success
Date: Sunday 29th, May 2022
Time: 6:30pm (Nigerian Time)

