Suspected IPOB Members Set Trailer Of Cattle Ablaze In Anambra (Photos)

By Joe Chukindi

Persons suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB on Sunday attacked a trailer carrying cattle.

In a viral video on the internet, the trailer bearing the cattle was seen going up in flames, while cattle which alighted from the truck were seen wandering without direction.

Sources said the incident happened at Ezinifite/Uga Road in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State at about 8am on Sunday morning.

The Anambra State Police Command Spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga was yet to confirm the report at the time of filing this report.



