Suspected Yahoo Boys Kill 2 Ladies In Abakaliki, Remove Private Parts (Photos)

BREAKING!!! Suspected Yahoo Boys Kill Two Ladies In Abakaliki, Remove Private Parts

By Wisdom Nwedene

Suspected yahoo boys have killed two young ladies in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Igbere TV reports.

The pictures of one of the ladies, identified as Mirabel Ezinne have been trending online with her private removed.

Our correspondent gathered that the ugly incident happened in a hotel near G-hostel in Abakaliki.

In a picture obtained by IGBERE TV correspondent, the hands of the lady were tied, mouth sealed before her private part was removed.

Her family and friends have been mourning her death on the social media.

As at the time of filing this report, efforts by IgbereTV to speak with Ebonyi State police command proved abortive.

https://igberetvnews.com/1419421/breaking-suspected-yahoo-boys-kill-two-ladies-abakaliki-remove-private-parts/

Video here

https://youtube.com/shorts/s64IH22B5fM?feature=share

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related