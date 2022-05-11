Tension As PDP Shifts NEC Meeting

There is palpable tension across the country even as People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has shifted it’s National Executive Committee meeting to 8pm on Wednesday to decide zoning arrangement ahead of 2023 general elections.

The decision was reached at the national caucus meeting which also postponed it’s meeting to 4pm. While the Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting will hold by 7pm.

The caucus meeting held at the Benue state governors lodge in Abuja. The postponement of the meeting was announced by PDP national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

Even though he didn’t give details for why the meeting was postponed, it was learnt that they couldn’t reach an agreement on the contentious zoning yet as well as other issues surrounding the committees for the May 28 primaries.

The caucus and NEC meetings are meant to take a position on whether or not the party should throw its presidential ticket open.

Recall that the issue of zoning has been contentious.

Some party leaders at the Caucus meeting include, national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu and other National Working Committee (NWC) members; Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin and other BoT members including, former vice president, Namadi Sambo; former Senate president David Mark; state governors of the party.



