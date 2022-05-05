Tension As Police Take Over PDP Secretariat In Abia

Armed police operatives were seen at the secretariat of Peoples Democratic Party, in Abia State on Thursday.

The policemen restricted movement in and out of the secretariat located at Finbars Road, Umuahia.

They were said to be working with “an order from above”.

The Publicity Secretary of Abia PDP, Fabian Nwankwo, said workers and officials of the party had been asked to observe one-day rest at home.

