The departure of Yaya Toure from Man City was followed by strange comments from his agent claiming shamans would not allow Guardiola to lift the trophy.

Football can be a very cruel game, and Wednesday’s crushing defeat to Real Madrid will haunt Manchester City. Aiming for their second Champions League final in two years, the blues were dumped out of Europe’s premier football competition by a spirited Real Madrid team that struck late in injury time to level the tie before talisman Karim Benzema scored the winner from the spot.

For Guardiola, the result means another failure in the hunt for City’s main goal. Brought in to win the club the Champions League, the search for the trophy goes on for the billionaire owners of the club.

As happened with City’s defeat to Chelsea last season, comments have resurfaced from the agent of former City star Yaya Toure. After a fractious exit from the club in 2018, Toure’s agent Dmitri Seluk came out with some rather bizarre comments about shamans and curses, and how these could stop Pep from winning his coveted cup.

“God sees everything. As a man who acted with Yaya, the legend of the club, which under different pretexts did not give the opportunity to go on the field,” he said.

“He turned all Africa against himself, many African fans turned away from Manchester City. And I’m sure that many African shamans in the future will not allow Guardiola to win the Champions League.”

“It will be like an African curse on Guardiola. Time will tell if I am right or not.”

So far, these claims ring true.



Source:https://www.en.as.com/soccer/the-african-curse-preventing-guardiola-from-winning-the-champions-league-n/%3foutputType=amp

