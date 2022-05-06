The Best Locations In Lagos To Buy Half Plot Of Land With ₦15-25M Budget?

Hello esteemed Nairalanders in the property and other sections:

Please I need your informed suggestions on the best areas within Lagos where I can currently get a half plot of land for 15 – 25million Naira. I am particularly looking at areas with the following features:

– Great Security (very low armed robbery incidence rates, low concentration of louts)

– Decent phcn power (at least 10 – 15hours daily)

– Nearness to social facilities like shopping malls, supermarkets, nice relaxation spots etc

– Non-swampy or prone to flooding

The areas I’m considering that fit the above requirements are Ogudu, Ogba, Isheri-Olowora axis, Ikate, Argungi or any area on the island not beyond Chevron.

Please advise whether and where I can get a half plot of land within the stated budget in these areas or any other area in Lagos that you know is also suitable. Note that Ibafo-Mowe (distance), OPIC estate (flooding), Ikorodu, Iyana-Ipaja/Egbeda/Alimosho (distance), Lagos Island (louts), Ajah (poor security and distance), Agege/Iju/Agbado/Abule-egba axis (poor roads and louts) are out of my consideration due to the various factors already highlighted.

Appreciate your responses!

Pls help a brother’s 2022 housing ministry and move to the promised land

