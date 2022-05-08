The Crazy Price Of Toyota Corolla

A friend gave me the task of getting a Tokumbo Corolla for him and I have been on it for few weeks now. In this assignment I’ve come to realize that Corolla is now more expensive than the following vehicles:

Toyota Camry

Toyota Highlander

Acura MDX

Nissan Pathfinder

Honda Accord

Etc

It’s just crazy!!! How can I pay over 3 million naira for a 2003 Corolla? How? I’ve told him I won’t continue in the quest unless he makes another choice.

But why are people so in love with Corolla? I know that the car is strong and reliable, but it’s definitely not the only strong and reliable car out there. When we were still in school, whether you scored 70% or 100%, it is “A”. So if Toyota Corolla is good at 100%, there are still others that are good at 90%; both are good.

In place of Corolla, we still have Honda Civic, Mazda3, Hyundai Elantra, Kia Forte, Nissan Sentra, Camry, accord etc. They may not be as good as Corolla, but they are definitely not too bad. My opinion

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related