The Day A Runs Girl Met Her Lord

A runs girl is a slang used to refer to a female who usually have sex with different men for money and other benefits. In other words, they are harlots or prostitutes.

Now, prostitution didn’t start today. In fact, from ancient times (many centuries ago) there have been different women in different parts of history that can be rightly regarded as runs girls.

Now, when the LORD JESUS was going about His ministry on earth thousands of years ago, a prostitute (a runs girl) encountered Him. In fact, she encountered Him at a point in time when she was at the verge of being killed for her immoral lifestyle.

“But Jesus went to the Mount of Olives. At dawn he appeared again in the temple courts, where all the people gathered around him, and he sat down to teach them. The teachers of the law and the Pharisees brought in a woman caught in adultery. They made her stand before the group and said to Jesus, “Teacher, this woman was caught in the act of adultery. In the Law Moses commanded us to stone such women. Now what do you say?” They were using this question as a trap, in order to have a basis for accusing him. But Jesus bent down and started to write on the ground with his finger. When they kept on questioning him, he straightened up and said to them, “Let any one of you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her.” Again he stooped down and wrote on the ground. At this, those who heard began to go away one at a time, the older ones first, until only Jesus was left, with the woman still standing there. Jesus straightened up and asked her, “Woman, where are they? Has no one condemned you?” “No one, sir,” she said. “Then neither do I condemn you,” Jesus declared. “Go now and leave your life of sin.” John 8:1-11

Rather than Jesus Christ condemning her to death, He saved her from death! He encouraged her to stop living a life of sin, because the wages of sin is death.

Indeed, a life of sin brings about separation between a human and God. A human living outside of God is akin to a fish that’s making attempt to live outside the water. Such will die, right?

Today, I don’t care how deep you have gone in whatever type of sin. Jesus is not condemning you, but He is ready to save you.

It doesn’t matter if people have seen you as a worthless runs girl, yahoo boy, kidnapper, etc. Jesus is here to save you. All you have to do is to repent, and then embrace Him as Lord and Savior.

There was another woman famously tagged a prostitute. Her name is Mary Magdalene. But when she encountered Jesus, her life changed. After submitting to Jesus’ Lordship, she became a great tool in the hands of God. She was part of those who financially supported Jesus and the disciples (Luke 8:1-3). She witnessed Jesus’ death and was even the very first person to see Him resurrected (John 20:11-18). She was even likely part of those that were baptized with the Holy Ghost in the upper room after Jesus ascended (Acts 1:14, Acts 2)

See how God changed her life? God is going to change your life too. You only have to repent of whatever sin you still indulge in, and submit to Him. He will make you an eternal champion and you will experience true fulfillment and joy, as He empowers you with His Holy Spirit.

Tell JESUS to have mercy on you right now, and embrace Him as your Lord and Saviour

https://www.sundayakanni.com/2022/05/the-day-runs-girl-met-her-lord.html?m=1

