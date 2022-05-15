The Day A Wizkid Met His Lord

A wizkid is a popular term used for a person who is unusually intelligent, clever, or successful, especially at an early age. Obviously, in different centuries and dispensations, there have always been young people fitting into this cadre. One of them was even seen during Jesus’ days on earth.

Let’s see the book of Mark 10:17-22

17 Now as He was going out on the road, one came running, knelt before Him, and asked Him, “Good Teacher, what shall I do that I may inherit eternal life?”

18 So Jesus said to him, “Why do you call Me good? No one is good but One, that is, God. 19 You know the commandments: ‘Do not commit adultery,’ ‘Do not murder,’ ‘Do not steal,’ ‘Do not bear false witness,’ ‘Do not defraud,’ ‘Honor your father and your mother.’ ”

20 And he answered and said to Him, “Teacher, all these things I have kept from my youth.”

21 Then Jesus, looking at him, loved him, and said to him, “One thing you lack: Go your way, sell whatever you have and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; and come, take up the cross, and follow Me.”

22 But he was sad at this word, and went away sorrowful, for he had great possessions.

When the young rich ruler (who is a wizkid in his own right) met the Lord Jesus, he asked Him what he must do to inherit eternal life, and he started engaging Jesus.

Jesus was very much interested in him, particularly as He see the zealousness he portrayed in his eagerness to please God. God is always interested in young people like us, as we still have the strength to serve His eternal purpose (for our own good though).

Now, this rich young ruler even said he has been doing good from the days of his youth. That is impressive. It shows that it is possible to be young, intelligent, and rich without going the way of waywardness and wrongness.

Note that this young rich ruler even knelt for Jesus – a proof that he is respectful and humble. Unfortunately today, the average successful young person is proud and haughty and full of himself/herself. This is bad.

Additionally, the fact that the very first thing this wizkid asked Jesus was “what shall I do to inherit eternal life”, shows how wise he was. He realized that matters of eternity should supercede temporal stuff we see around on earth. This is a challenge to every young and successful person today, that you should give greater priority to your eternal destination, because this world is temporal, and we will all leave here someday. Don’t forget that anyone can die anytime, young or old.

Unfortunately, for this rich young ruler, after Jesus told him what to do, he went away sorrowfully because he loves the world more than his Lord.

Jesus told him the prerequisite to eternal life: The need to die to self and make Him (Jesus) Lord indeed.

We must not make our great possessions and accomplishments on earth lord over us, but Jesus must be all that matters. That we should be like Apostle Paul (another wizkid who encountered his Lord), who would say, “But what things were gain to me, these I have counted loss for Christ. But indeed I also count all things loss for the excellence of the knowledge of Christ Jesus my Lord, for whom I have suffered the loss of all things, and count them as rubbish, that I may gain Christ” Philippians 3:7,8

What Jesus wants for him is that he (and everyone of us today) will get to that place where we can say, “I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself for me”

While it is good to be really successful from a young age on earth, we must be sure of our eternal destination by living our lives for the Lord Jesus Christ. You must have a good righteous relationship with God through Jesus Christ, and you will be empowered with the Holy Ghost to live a life of victory and dominion. Give your life to Jesus.

Jesus is LORD

