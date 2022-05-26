The Dilemma Of A Young Graduate With Many Job Offers

My sister is 26 years and a graduate of Statistics from a federal university in the South East. There is an issue, more like a blessing. She had been writing aptitude tests since and failing but something remarkable is happening this year. She has been passing all the graduate trainee tests and interviews this year. She is at the final stage of Cerdar group, Stanbic, Meristem and Oilserv graduate trainee program. Just waiting for offer letters. She got an offer into Wema bank graduate trainee but rejected it because of 2 years bond. She is currently in Gt Bank graduate training school.

The issue is that KPMG just invited her for their test which is physical on Saturday. The Gt bank program runs from Monday-Saturday. I have been trying so hard to convince her to take take permission from the tutors at Gtb and go to write the KPMG test. She refused that she does not like Accounting as she read Statistics but she was open to it before this year and had been writing tests of different audit firms. I prefer KPMG to Stanbic and GT and want her to give it a shot.

She is 26 and this is her last chance at any graduate trainee program. Please what do you guys think? She is confused too.

KPMG ( yet to write the test)

GTB ( in training school already)

Meristem ( Waiting for offer letter)

Stanbic ( Waiting for offer letter)

Which among the above listed is the better choice for a graduate of statistics and is the KPMG test worth taking the risk. Please I need opinions from Nairalanders as I told her to allow me take my time to think about it.

Mods, please push to front page for more experienced professionals to help us. Thanks

