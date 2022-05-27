The Tales Of A Worried Undergraduate

Good day Nairalanders,

My name is Covenant Ajolore. A level 300 undergraduate student of Accounting in a Federal university in Nigeria.

My reason for writing is to seek advice as well as see others views as regard my current situation.

It dated back some years ago after the completion of my National diploma, graduated with distinction in accountancy from kaduna polytechnic at age 20. After that I went for my 1 year IT which I did in a bank while simultaneously applying for a DE into the university which I did not get twice(no thanks to unilorin) Two years wasted.

Unfortunately, I decide to change based and opt for a school in the North. given my grade and less competition, I got in and started from level 2 at which I was going to be 23 that year.

With high hopes and enthusiasm I thought I was going to complete my degree at age 25 and then had the chance to start a career in the big 4 (this was part of my plan) and hopefully start ICAN during service. But no thanks to Covid 19, and coupled with the current ASUU strike, it is now evident that it won’t be any way possible, and has thus aggravated my fears and stress level, due to the following effect it has on my plans/goals to be achieved.

1. i won’t be qualified for any graduate trainee job which criteria is a 2.1 and 26 years of age.(I am currently on a 4.40 CGPA and yet to write level 3 first semester exams and I am earnestly working towards graduating with a first class so the 2.1 criterion won’t be a hassle for me but the age factor would be).

2.All my course mate during my National diploma days in the polytechnic that has gone back for there HND are now graduates or currently serving.

Given my current predicaments what would be your next line of action or advice if you were to be in my shoes.

PS: The thought of writing ICAN exam is scaring the shit out of me and also life after school. I don’t know if this is common.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related