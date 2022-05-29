The UCL Final: Chaos, Pepper Spray, Tear Gas, Tears, Police (Pictures)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The Uefa Champions League started in Chaos, and ended in tears for the Kop as Real Madrid recorded its 14th triumph!

Below are pictures emanating from the events yesterday in Paris.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: