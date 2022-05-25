Then Vs Now: Deborah’s Family From Grass To Grace (Pictures)

As posted by founder of OPM.
This is how God turned the family of Deborah’s situation around.
From living in a hut in a small settlement to owing a flat In PH.
God bless apostle Chibuzor and his ministry
As posted by founder of OPM.
This is how God turned the family of Deborah’s situation around.
From living in a hut in a small settlement to owing a flat In PH.
God bless apostle Chibuzor and his ministry
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.