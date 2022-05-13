These Verses Affirm Tolerance And Forbid Unjust Killings Of Non-Muslims

Below are some of the Quran verses that affirm tolerance and forbid unjust killings toward non-Muslims.

“[w]hoever kills a soul unless for a soul or for corruption [done] in the land – it is as if he had slain mankind entirely. And whoever saves one is as if he had saved mankind entirely.”

(Suratul Maidah verse 32)

“And do not kill the soul which Allah has forbidden [to be killed] except by [legal] right. This has He instructed you that you may use reason.”

(Suratul An’am verse 151)

“There shall be no compulsion in [acceptance of] the religion. The right course has become clear from the wrong.”

(Suratul Baqorah)

“And if they incline to peace, then incline to it [also] and rely upon Allah. Indeed, it is He who is the Hearing, the Knowing.”

(Suratul Al-Anfal verse 61)

“O you who have believed, be persistently standing firm for Allah, witnesses in justice, and do not let the hatred of a people prevent you from being just. Be just; that is nearer to righteousness. And fear Allah; indeed, Allah is Acquainted with what you do.”

(Suratul Maidah verse 8 )

“Indeed, those who have believed [in Prophet Muhammad] and those [before Him] who were Jews or Sabeans or Christians – those [among them] who believed in Allah and the Last Day and did righteousness – no fear will there be concerning them, nor will they grieve.”

(Suratul Maidah verse 69)

