‘They Want To Kill A Superstar’: Portable Survives 2nd Car Crash Of The Year

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z-GITgVJjf8

“They Want To Kill A Superstar”: Singer Portable Survives His Second Car Crash Of The Year (Video)

Habeeb Okikiola, professionally known as Portable Omolalomi, has survived another accident less than two months after he was involved in an accident with his Range Rover, IGBERETV reports.

The singer took to Instagram to share a video of the aftermath of the accident.

“They want to kill a superstar,” he said as he filmed his car at the scene of the accident.

He explained in the video that nothing happened to the other side of his car and the damage was only on the side where he was seated.

“Why is it that it’s only the place where I was that scattered like this?” he asked in pidgin.

He added again: “They want to kill superstar.”



https://igberetvnews.com/1420910/want-kill-superstar-singer-portable-survives-second-car-crash-year-video/

