This Nairalander Is Planning To Relocate Because Of Armed Robbers

My rented apartment was burgled last week and this happens to be the first ever since the house was built.

My flat not the first, but they ignored others and start with mine, and they gone away with valuables worth million before they burgled other occupants of the house and left with some valubles too.

So I’m currently planning to move to another safer place. The owner of the house said I should provide new Tennant that he will refund some part of my money.

The agent who’s bringing them already knows why I want to leave but he’s telling, I’m moving out because or work transfer.

My concern now is that, i don’t know the security situation of where I’m going because agents lies too much. Could it be it’s going be from frying pan to fire for me. Should I stay back to put our street security in order, or I should move out?

