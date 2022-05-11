https://www.nairaland.com/7113761/nine-house-assembly-members-defect#112584435

Ten PDP lawmakers have earlier defected to NNPP

From the Legislative House,

Kano State House of Assembly.

Additional three law makers in the State House of Assembly had decamped to NNPP from APC.

This was contained in their separate defection letters address to the Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, notifying the Honourable House of their defection from the All Progressive Congress to NNPP.

The letters dated 5/5/2022 and was officially received by the Honourable House, at the same time the House wish them well.

The Law makers that defected to NNPP are;

1.Hon Abdullahi Iliyasu Yaryasa, Member, representing Tudun Was Constituency

2. Hon. Muhd Bello Butu Butu,

Member, representing Tofa/Rimin Gado Constituency.

3.Hon.Kabiru Yusuf Ismail,

Member, representing Madobi Constituency.

Uba Abdullahi

Director, Press and Public Affairs.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/nwest/529101-three-apc-lawmakers-in-kano-assembly-defect-to-nnpp.html

