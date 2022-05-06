Three Pastors Have Obtained Forms To Contest For Presidency In The APC

Three Practising Pastors have obtained forms to contest for Presidency in the APC. None in the PDP.

https://twitter.com/DeeOneAyekooto/status/1522241732183736321

Pastor Nicholas Felix

Pastor Yemi Osinbajo

Pastor Tunde Bakare

