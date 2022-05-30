Tinubu Has Complex Certificate Problem, Osinbajo Arranged The Cover Up – Sowore (Pix)

There is already a complex certificate problem for Jagaban of Borgu, it is NOW going to be complicated because the guys/lawyers who arranged the cover up (Professor Yemi Osinbajo and co) in 1999-2007 are now his opponents! #WeCantContinueLikeThis https://twitter.com/YeleSowore/status/1531337706562797570?t=4WtQx1lhrD0skZ3gSRh9qg&s=19
