Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos



The South-West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA’23) on Sunday said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will be making a huge mistake if it does not field Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as its presidential candidate to confront former Vice- President, Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku scored 371 votes at the PDP presidential primary to defeat his closest rival, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who polled 237 votes and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki who came third with 70 votes.

Speaking with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Otunba Bosun Oladele, National Secretary of SWAGA said the only aspirant Atiku is afraid of in the APC today is Tinubu.

He said “Asiwaju Tinubu is the most potent threat to Atiku Abubakar. In APC today, he is the only presidential aspirant Atiku is afraid of”.

“APC will be digging itself into a hole if Asiwaju Tinubu does not emerge. He is the only one that can face Atiku grit for grit. He is the only one that can defeat Atiku hands down in electoral contest today in the general election”.

“Look at other aspirants in APC today, do they have the network Asiwaju has? There is no gainsaying the fact that we have our path cut out for us easily. We have our decision already made for us by reason of circumstances”.

“The best that could happen to APC at this moment is for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to emerge as our presidential candidate. Go out and conduct opinion poll on the street. A layman will tell you that the only person in APC who can defeat Atiku today is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu”.



https://independent.ng/tinubu-is-the-only-apc-presidential-aspirant-atiku-is-afraid-of-swaga/

