Tinubu, Shettima, Amaechi Attend Turbaning Of Modi, Aisha Buhari’s Brother

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Aisha Buhari’s younger brother, Mahmud Halilu Ahmad popularly called Modi, has been conferred with a chieftaincy title in Adamawa Emirate Council.

The Lamido of Adamawa, Dr Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha, conferred the title on President Muhammadu Buhari’s brother in-law at a ceremony attended by dignitaries across Nigeria.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; and Senator Kashim Shettima, were among the guests in attendance.

Below are pictures of the event:

https://dailytrust.com/photos-aisha-buharis-brother-modi-turbaned-in-yola

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: