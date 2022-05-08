Tinubu, Shettima, Amaechi Attend Turbaning Of Modi, Aisha Buhari’s Brother

Aisha Buhari’s younger brother, Mahmud Halilu Ahmad popularly called Modi, has been conferred with a chieftaincy title in Adamawa Emirate Council.

The Lamido of Adamawa, Dr Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha, conferred the title on President Muhammadu Buhari’s brother in-law at a ceremony attended by dignitaries across Nigeria.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; and Senator Kashim Shettima, were among the guests in attendance.

Below are pictures of the event:

https://dailytrust.com/photos-aisha-buharis-brother-modi-turbaned-in-yola

