Tinubu stops Sanwo-Olu second term bid, anoints Mustapha Olorunfemi

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and members of his inner political circle have told Governor Sanwo-Olu to forget his second term bid as Governor of Lagos State. A Nigerian media platform, News of The People, report that the new anointed candidate that warming up to take over for Governor 2023 is Mustapha Olorunfemi. GISTMASTER gathered, Sanwo Olu is being served the same way his prodecessor,Mr Akinwunmi Ambode was not allowed to do a second term.

According to News of the People “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the superman of Lagos politics has advised Governor Babajide Sanwoolu to drop his ambition to run for a second term in office and this is authoritative.

This new development has made the endorsement of the governor for a second term by the Governance Advisory Council a ruse and confirmed that the council is a mere lobby group without authority.

A very reliable source informed News of the People that Governor Sanwoolu has already been informed by the ‘oracle’ to forget the ambition while another candidate has been told to obtain a nomination form.

Insider revealed how the governor went flat on the floor to beg the godfather when he was told of current happenings but all pleadings didn’t yield a positive response.

The governor was said to have been told to keep to the agreement of one term as it was never on the table that he (governor) would run for a second term.

Now, the governor has been thrown into confusion on how to inform Lagosians and his loyalists that he would not be running and the supposedly concensus agreement has collapsed.

Meanwhile, News of the People gathered that a preferred candidate who retired as a permanent secretary has been directed to obtain a nomination form from the party secretariat. He is Mustapha Olorunfemi, formerly of Lagos state ministry of science and technology.

An insider who was privy to the politicking at Bourdilon simply said ‘mr governor has been told to forget the ambition just as the way he was asked to obtain a nomination form in 2019’ advising that the governor should just carry his cross or make an attempt to fight. The choice obviously is his, the source concluded.

