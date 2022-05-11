Tinubu Takes The Lead, Submits APC Nomination Form With More Than 570 Delegates

“You can’t touch this….You can’t touch this….You can’t touch this

Can’t touch this….Can’t touch this”

MC Hammer co-wrote, produced, and performed the song ” U Can’t Touch This ” from his 1990 album “Please Hammer, Don’t Hurt ‘Em.” It is regarded as his signature song.

When we were younger, we used to sing the song when we become too “HOT TO HANDLE.” It was like a bragging right. “You Cant touch This”

The Jagaban has set the pace, and others are already lagging behind. Today the former Lagos State Governor was the first to submit his nomination form with over 570 delegates across the 36 States of the federation and the FCT endorsing his presidential form.

This total substantially exceeds the 370 delegates necessary by law throughout the 36 states and the FCT. The signatories included 12 APC governors, as well as other statutory delegates.

So now you understand why I believe Tinubu is “too hot to handle”. All other presidential candidates are currently scrambling for statutory delegates, running Kiti Kata in serious search.

While others were speculating and propagating conspiracy ideas, the Jagaban’s team, commanded by Northern political heavyweights and including the ever DOGGED Hon Abiodun James Faleke and others, were busy planning with the delegates.

Abeg make I go sleep for today, this one sweet my belle well well.

My name na still Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah of the Bush Radio academy Fame.

Below are photos and videos from the fantastic occasion…

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/cant-touch-this-tinubu-takes-the-lead-submits-apc-nomination-form-with-more-than-570-statutory-delegates/

