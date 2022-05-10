Today, I Quit Gambling!

I have been gambling since around 2014 and never for once have I ever decided to quit despite destroying my life, career, relationships, and self esteem. It was as if I was cursed with it. I was so addicted to gambling that I’d rather gamble with my money than to buy cloths on my body. I’ve read so many stories here on nairaland from people who suffered similar faith, but I’d be looking out for comments from people who would say gambling isn’t that bad just to encourage myself. Now I’m at level zero. I have no job, no money, no relationship, but friends who are also addicts. I’m cutting them off.

I believe it’s not too late for me to make it in life, so I’m believing in God for miracles. Some people might think i can still relapse when i make some money, but so help me God I won’t. I have eradicated anything that’d remind me of gambling, deactivated my betting account and focusing on how to make my life better. Betting can never get you rich. It is what I’ve come to realize anyways.

I don’t want to ever return to gambling even when I make enough money. Right now I’m just looking for money to eat and survive.

I hope those going through same would take that bold step and come out of that shell of bondage. It is well.

I’ll update my progress once in a while on this thread.

