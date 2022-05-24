Tonto Dikeh Rides On A Man’s Back As She Joins Carry Me Dey Go Challenge (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=viMO44pqJ2M

Tonto Dikeh Rides On A Man’s Back As She Joins Carry Me Dey Go Challenge (Photos, Video)

Popularly Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has sparked hilarious reactions on social media after a video of her joining the trending Carry Me Dey Go Challenge emerged, IGBERETV reports.

Few days ago, some single ladies gathered in the church and sang about their desire to get to their husbands’ house as they appealed to God in a hilarious video.

The controversial actress rode on the back of a man on her way to her husband’s house in the video as she sang the viral song but she fell mid-way through the journey.

In the caption of the video shared on her Instagram handle, she joked about not reaching her husband’s house because Jehovah dropped her on the road.

She wrote;

”Ontop challenge I still no reach husband house!! As Jehovah drop me for ROAD..”



https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cd3zjZto11T/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

