Tony Anenih’s Son Lost PDP House Of Representatives Election

Ose Anenih is the son of the former minister of works, Tony Anenih. He was defeated by Lewis Osobase in the PDP primaries for the Esan North-East and Esan South-East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Ose Anenih @ose_anenih

Thanks for all the support guys; but I found the dreaded delegate hill to high to hurdle.

The experience was priceless; & I’m grateful I went through the @OfficialPDPNig grindstone.

Almost did an Orubebe but thank God for the fear of Twitter dragging.



