Tony Anenih’s Son Lost PDP House Of Representatives Election

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Ose Anenih is the son of the former minister of works, Tony Anenih. He was defeated by Lewis Osobase in the PDP primaries for the Esan North-East and Esan South-East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Ose Anenih @ose_anenih

Thanks for all the support guys; but I found the dreaded delegate hill to high to hurdle.

The experience was priceless; & I’m grateful I went through the @OfficialPDPNig grindstone.

Almost did an Orubebe but thank God for the fear of Twitter dragging.

https://twitter.com/ose_anenih/status/1528481192907001856

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: