Tonye Cole, a Lagos-based businessman and ally of former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi, has won the Rivers State All Progressives Congress governorship primary.

Cole defeated three other primary candidates to become the party’s governorship candidate in the state for the 2023 general election.

The businessman received 986 votes, beating out Ojukaye Flag Amachree, Seconte Davies, Ibinabo West, and Benrard Mikko, who received 190, 47, 43, and 2 votes, respectively, to finish second, third, and fourth.

Senator Magnus Abe received one despite not participating in the exercise.

Larry Odey, Chairman of the Rivers State APC Governorship Primaries Election, who announced the results, stated that a total of 1308 delegates were accredited, 1295 votes were cast, 1285 valid votes were cast, and 12 votes were voided.

Meanwhile, the winner, Tonye Cole, urged Senator Magnus Abe to sheath his swords in his acceptance speech.

Cole, who called the primaries the most transparent electoral process he had ever seen, promised to industrialize the state if elected in the general election next year.

“I want to thank the leadership of APC IN rivers State and Rt Hon Chibuike Ameachi for believing in this process.

“APC is on a mission to bring hope to the people of Rivers State. We will industrialized Rivers State I want to also thank every other aspirants namely.

“I had made a promise to suppprt anyone who emerges winner at the primaries including Sen Magnus Abe, and I want to use this medium to urge him to lay down his sword, let us all work together,” he stated.



https://www.regencyreporters.com.ng/2022/05/BREAKING-Amaechis-Man-Tony-Cole-Clinches-Rivers-APC-Governorship-Ticket.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related