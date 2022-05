The next EPL stop after Carabao and FA Cups….

The referee cheated today against Mancity, let us learn and move on against our rival Tottenham…..

#COYG….

This match was postponed….

Things have changed, Arsenal has won 3 consecutive games against Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham….

A win against Tottenham will all but confirm the top 4 finish if Tottenham loose before the game….

