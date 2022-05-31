Tough Times For Undocumented Nigerians In Turkey

Undocumented Foreigners in Turkey now face the toughest of times. – Turkey Errand Boy

Things have never become this difficult especially for undocumented Nigerians in Turkey, there has always been checkpoints and strategic positions where the Turkey immigration police mount to check foreigners immigration status.

These policemen are most of the time dressed on mufti to avoid being noticed by any passerby until approached.

Inside Underground Market Where Nigerians Buy Food in Istanbul , Many Nigerians has since 2021 been arrested, detained and sometimes deported afterwards for not having their residency permit with them.

Turkey immigration police have toughened their tactics against foreigners without resident or work permit. This has also increased tension among Nigerians in Turkey especially for people who use what is regarded as ‘jesus Kimlik’ which simply means being guided by God’s grace.

Markets have for long been regarded as a safe haven for many who are in Turkey as procurement agents.

Undocumented Nigerians in Turkey struggled since COVID

Turkey have only until after COVID-19 in 2020 been lenient on Nigerians and Africans at large who do not have the resident permits owing this grace to the business and industrial mindedness of people from the continent especially Nigerians who help compatriots back home procure Turkish products.

Many have called on NICOT, an Umbrella body negotiating on behalf of these undocumented Nigerians in Turkey to please help initiate measures to protect law abiding Nigerians regardless of their documentation.

Now that markets like Laleli are not safe anymore, it is expected that many of these undocumented settlers in Turkey may take to staying indoor and hopefully not resort to crime, as many do not nurse the idea of returning to Nigeria where hopes fade easily and pastures never green.

The Laleli market house hundreds of companies popular among Africa. Companies like Success Woman, Mutlu, Ross Fashion, Lavinya, Sincere, lamira, Orlando, etc.

Nonetheless, the way forward for these Nigerians who do not have the Turkish residence or work permit is now highly dependent on the very unstable Turkish immigration policy, which at a time allowed NICOT to issue notes to countrymen who identify with the body.

Undocumented Foreigners in Turkey especially Nigerians should note that they risk being detained in unknown locations for a period between 2weeks to 5months and could be deported still.

Source: Turkey Errand Boy

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related