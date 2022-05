https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uWd-xCcXzqM

Traders conducting business at Nkwo Umunze on Monday are left to count their losses as unknown gunmen suddenly appeared in the market. Goods and foodstuffs worth millions destroyed.

Translation: Whenever there is an announcement or useful information Umunze never takes heed!

