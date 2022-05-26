Traffic Advisory: APC Lagos Governorship Primary At Onikan Today

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

As a result of The Governorship Primary slated for Thursday, 26th May, 2022 at Mobolaji Johnson Arena (old Onikan Stadium), Onikan, Lagos Island, Lagos.

Traffic will be restricted between Police Zonal Headquarters, Zone 2 and Onikan Roundabout from 600hrs to noon.

Motorists are therefore, advised to take note of the following routes:

1) Motorists making use of Island Club road by Police Headquarters Zone 2, Onikan to connect their desired destinations, are advised to avoid Island Club road and make use of the following alternative routes:

2) Motorists from Victoria Island through Bonny Camp can access CMS Bridge after Independence Bridge (Mekunwen Bridge) and loop it down towards Cathedral Church to connect Lagos Island proper through Odunlami Street and connect desired destination,

Or

2b. Use Force road beside Muson Centre to J.K Randle Road (Race Course) to connect desired destination,

3. From Onikan Roundabout, connect JK Randle Road to Water Board to CMS Bridge by State House/Old NITEL Building and connect desired destination,

Or

3b. From Water Board to Broad Street to Tinubu Square/ Fountain to connect desired destination,

OR

3c. From Water Board, use either Old Defence road or Ganiyu Smith road to link Igbosere, Sandgrouse to Simpson Street and connect Third Mainland Bridge through Simpson Interchange to desired destination.

NOTE:

That all Security and Law Enforcement Agencies will be at all strategic junctions and intersections to ensure safety and security of all road users and free flow of traffic within the perimeter of the event venue and alternative routes outside the venue.

Any inconvenience occasioned by this is highly regretted.

