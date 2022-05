https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cQR4HSgwzRc

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, also known as Tuface has shown off a new tattoo of names of his seven children on his arm, IGBERETV reports.

A video of him receiving the tattoo was shared on his instastories with the caption “Tattoo Season”



https://igberetvnews.com/1420336/singer-tuface-tattoos-names-seven-children-arm-photo-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related