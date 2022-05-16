Two Gunmen Enforcing IPOB’s ‘Sit-At-Home’ Order Shot Dead In Anambra

Two gunmen enforcing the “sit-at-home” order of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have been shot dead in Anambra State.

According to the police, they were killed along Umunze road in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra on Monday.

Spokesman of Anambra Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said operatives on crime prevention patrol engaged the gunmen in a shootout while they were enforcing the sit-at-home order.

“The Anambra State Command Operatives on crime prevention patrol in the early hours of today 16/5/2022 along Umunze, road, Orumba South LGA, engage armed bearing gunmen allegedly enforcing sit – at – home in Anambra State.”

The Operatives neutralized two of the miscreants and recovered a white Toyota Hiace Bus. Further details showed that these miscreants were obstructing the movement of innocent road users going for their businesses. The hoodlums forcefully collect their motorbikes and tricycles, chase away the passengers and the set the motorcycle or tricycle ablaze” he said.

However, he said the Command operatives have intensified patrol within the state and the situation is being monitored



https://dailytrust.com/breaking-gunmen-enforcing-ipobs-sit-at-home-order-shot-dead-in-anambra

