Two Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos (Pictures)

TRAFFIC ROBBERY: POLICE ARREST TWO
– Recover Samsung Galaxy S8 and iPhone 12
Officers of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested two suspected traffic robbers in separate incidents between Magodo Estate and Otedola bridge, Lagos State.
One suspect, Korede Saheed (29) was arrested on Thursday night, while the other suspect, Yahaya Faisal (22), was arrested on Friday night.
Luck ran out on the suspects when their victims quickly reached out to RRS officers on patrol in the area.
