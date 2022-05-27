Ubi Franklin Loses APC Assembly Primary In Cross River

Popular music executive and talent manager, Ubi Ekapong Ofem, popularly known as Ubi Franklin has lost the All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Assembly primary for Yakurr 1 State Constituency, conducted today in Ugep, Cross River State.

GRASSROOT REPORTERS’ correspondent reports that he scored 12 votes as against 17 votes garnered by the winner, Cyril Omini, while Ubi Ubi Itam came third with 11 votes.

The controversial businessman had announced that he will be contesting for a political position, a move which generated mixed reactions from his fans.



Source: https://www.grassrootreportersng.com/2022/05/popular-music-executive-ubi-franklin.html?m=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related