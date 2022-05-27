Uche Ogah Polls 141,952 Votes To Emerge Abia APC Guber Candidate (Video)

Former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah has been declared winner of Abia State APC governorship primary election, ABN TV reports.

He was declared the winner of the direct primary election which took place in the 184 wards in the 17 local government areas of the state by the returning officer, Barr. Perfect Okorie in the early hours of Friday in Umuahia.

Out of the total of 195,801 votes cast, the former Minister polled 141,952 votes to beat his closest rival, Paul Ikonne who got 27,054.

Others who participated at the direct primary election include, Ikechi Emenike who polled 9,446, Emeka Atuma with 7,429 and Obinna Oriaku with 5,553.

Others are Alex Otti with 2,414 and Daniel Eke who got 1,953.

According to Okorie, the outcome of the election is a reflection of the total will of the people of Abia State.

Recall that on Thursday, Chief Ikechi Emenike was announced the winner of an indirect primary election which took place in Umuahia the state capital.

However, Ogah and other aspirants had kicked again the indirect primary adopted by the Ikechi Emenike faction, stating that it is in contravention with the directive of national leadership of APC.

They insisted that Abia, Benue and Osun were listed to adopt the direct primary as a way of enhancing inclusion.



