Ugandan Girl Commits Suicide In Dubai By Falling Off Apartment (Photo)

DUBAI, UAE: A video of a Ugandan girl who committed suicide by falling off an apartment in Dubai has gone viral on social media raising public outcry on the continued exploitation of Ugandans working abroad.

In the video, the deceased identified as Karungi Monic, 23, from Isingiro is seen jumping off the 9th floor of the Al Fahad building in Dubai and died on the spot.

Although the cause of her suicide is yet to be revealed, it is reported that the growing frustration, depression, stressed mind, and work pressure leaves many of such Ugandans to take their own lives once their hopes to return back are suppressed by their employers.

karungi’s suicidal death comes barely a week after another Ugandan girl on Wednesday this week killed herself by falling of from sixth floor on a building in Bengaluru, in India where she was studying.

Agasha Asiina from Mbarara, Western Uganda was a final-year Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) student. Her death triggered violence in the campus after students went on the rampage, accusing the university management of failing to provide her timely medical help, and also to install safety barriers in the building.



https://dailyexpress.co.ug/2022/05/01/sad-ugandan-girl-commits-suicide-by-falling-off-apartment-in-dubai-watch/

