Ugwuanyi Receives Bubari At Enugu Airport (Pictures)

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State formally receives President Muhammadu Buhari, as he arrives Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, enroute Ebonyi State, for an official visit.

Governors of Ebonyi and Imo states, Engr. David Umahi and Senator Hope Uzodimma respectively, former Governor of Ebonyi State, Senator Dr. Sam Egwu, former Governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Rt. Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, were among the dignitaries at the Enugu Airport to receive Mr. President.

#EnuguStateIsInTheHandsOfGod

#amokelouis

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related