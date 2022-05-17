Ukrainian War: G7 Countries Should Mind Its Own Business – China

China: G7 Should Mind its own Business

China has responded to the G7’s request that Beijing cease support for Russia, stating that the country decides its own position and policy based on the “merits of the matter itself,” and that the seven member nations should focus on their own issues instead of intervening in other countries’ internal affairs.

The statement came after the G7 FMs asked Beijing to “resolutely” urge Russia to stop the war in Ukraine and refrain from providing economic and military assistance to the Kremlin.

During a press conference on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spox Zhao Lijian slammed the demands:

“We call on the G7 countries to truly focus on peace and development throughout the world, to stop applying double or even multiple standards, to stop sending military aircraft and ships to the borders of other countries with or without reason to demonstrate their strength,” Zhao told reporters.

https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.dailymirror.lk/international/China-tells-G7-to-mind-its-own-business/107-237146&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwiR-5Kj_eX3AhW18LsIHVpTB8kQFnoECAIQAg&usg=AOvVaw22QpYPdny1TS-m69qbLMQ_

