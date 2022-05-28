Umar Bago Wins APC Guber Primaries In Niger State

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Chanchaga Federal Constituency, Hon. Umar Bago has emerged the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Niger State.

Bago polled 386 votes to beat his closest rival, Publisher of Blueprints Newspaper, Idris Malagi, who raked in 154 votes.

Similarly, a former Minister of Sports, Sani Ndanusa came a distant third with 84 votes while the incumbent Niger State Deputy Governor, Ahmed Ketso got 17 votes to clinch the fourth position in the contest.

Other contestants who were opponents of the APC’s governorship flagbearer in the 2023 general elections include the state Deputy Governor, Ahmed Ketso, Mohammed Kutigi, Aliyu Idris, Sani Ndanusa, Idris Malagi, Rufai Mohammed, Idris Makaranta, and Mohammed Kpautagi.

The Chief Retiring Officer for the exercise, Barrister Nasir Juju announced that about 1, 049 delegates were accredited to participate in the elections which was held at the Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre, Minna.

While announcing the results, Juju said Bago had the highest votes in the elections held in Minna, adding that “Therefore, I, Barr Nasir Ibrahim as the chairman Electoral committee, declare Hon Umaru Bago as the winner of the elections.”

In his acceptance speech, Bago appreciated God for the success of the elections.

He equally called on the party supporters to suspend celebration of his victory at the party’s Primary election, saying “We are not yet there, we still have work ahead to do. It is my prayer that APC forms the next Government in the state.”

Bago also thanked the state Governor, Abubakar Bello for providing a level playing field for all the aspirants, while calling on other aspirants and their campaign committees to kindly sheath their swords for the good of the party and residents of the state.

